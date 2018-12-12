Bears notebook: Bobby Massie regrets inadvertently bumping line judge

Bears right tackle Bobby Massie — able to chuckle about the mishap — pleaded no contest when asked about knocking over line judge Carl Johnson, which prevented the Bears from pulling a fast one on the Rams on Sunday night.

“It was an accident, man. It wasn’t anything intentional,” Massie said. “I was running a little late, a little behind everybody else and tried to get on the field. I didn’t even see the guy. I was focused on getting on the field. I didn’t mean to do it.”

The Bears had their punt team on the field on fourth-and-one with 1:45 left in the first half when coach Matt Nagy had his offense sprint on to the field at the last moment to catch the Rams off guard. But the 6-6, 317-pound Massie inadvertently bumped Johnson to the ground and the referee blew the play dead before it started, which allowed the Rams a chance to substitute. The Bears ended up punting.

“It was a cool play,” Massie said.

Bears coach Matt Nagy (left) argues with field judge Jeff Lamberth (21) after officials whistled a play dead when the Bears tried to replace their punt team with their offense at the last second on a fourth-and-one play in the second quarter Sunday against the Rams at Soldier Field. The play was halted because Bobby Massie inadvertently bumped line judge Carl Johnson to the ground as Massie hurried onto the field. Nagy later apologized for losing his cool. | David Banks/AP photo

He was just in too big of a hurry.

“I tried to find him [Johnson] and apologize,” Massie said. “But he was on the opposite side of the field every time I saw him.”

Injury report

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hip) did not participate in practice Wednesday. He was the only player on the Bears’ injury report