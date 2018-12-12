Bears notebook: Bobby Massie regrets inadvertently bumping line judge
Bears right tackle Bobby Massie — able to chuckle about the mishap — pleaded no contest when asked about knocking over line judge Carl Johnson, which prevented the Bears from pulling a fast one on the Rams on Sunday night.
“It was an accident, man. It wasn’t anything intentional,” Massie said. “I was running a little late, a little behind everybody else and tried to get on the field. I didn’t even see the guy. I was focused on getting on the field. I didn’t mean to do it.”
The Bears had their punt team on the field on fourth-and-one with 1:45 left in the first half when coach Matt Nagy had his offense sprint on to the field at the last moment to catch the Rams off guard. But the 6-6, 317-pound Massie inadvertently bumped Johnson to the ground and the referee blew the play dead before it started, which allowed the Rams a chance to substitute. The Bears ended up punting.
“It was a cool play,” Massie said.
He was just in too big of a hurry.
“I tried to find him [Johnson] and apologize,” Massie said. “But he was on the opposite side of the field every time I saw him.”
Injury report
Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hip) did not participate in practice Wednesday. He was the only player on the Bears’ injury report