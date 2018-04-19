Bears notebook: Leonard Floyd sits out mini-camp, but Matt Nagy “not concerned”

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, still recovering from a sprained knee that forced him to miss the final six games last season, was a non-participant in the Bears’ three-day mini-camp that ended Thursday at the Payton Center. But coach Matt Nagy said he is “not concerned” about Floyd’s availability.

“I don’t know exactly where he’s at [in his recovery] — that would be something for our training staff,” Nagy said. “But I do feel good about where he’s at. He’s been in here grinding every day — really trying to get better. I feel good about his situation.”

Floyd, the Bears’ first-round draft pick (ninth overall) in 2016, has yet to play a full season in the NFL because of injuries. He had 4 1/2 sacks and nine tackles-for-loss in 10 games last season. He had seven sacks and three tackles-for-loss in 12 games as a rookie.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (knee), guard Kyle Long (shoulder, neck) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (personal) also did not participate in Nagy’s first mini-camp.

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the Bears' 17-3 victory at Soldier Field on Oct. 22 last season. It was Floyd's fourth sack in four games, but he suffered a sprained knee three games later and missed the final six games of the season. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Lynch OK

Nagy reported good news on outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who missed the final day of the mini-camp after suffering a left ankle injury late in practice Wednesday.

“It seems better than we thought,” Nagy said. “There’s things that can happen and you never know. But right now, where he’s at, we’re going to be good.”

Gen. Whitehair

Cody Whitehair finished last season at left guard and could move back there again after Josh Sitton was released. But he played center all three days of the mini-camp, with Eric Kush playing left guard and newcomer Earl Watford — who started 20 games for the Cardinals in 2016-17 — playing for Long at right guard.

“He’s a general at that position,” Nagy said. “He’s very comfortable there. He sees the field well. [He’s] a confident kid that is just really hungry to get better. He’s learning that we do put a lot of responsibility on that position. He’s handled it well and he’s learning from one of the best in coach [Harry] Hiestand.”

Whitehair was drafted as a guard and was slated to start at left guard as a rookie in 2016 until center Hroniss Grasu was injured in the preseason. The Bears have some options pending the draft and Whitehair is capable at both positons. But the Bears figure to define him as one or the other this season.