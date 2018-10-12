Bears notebook: Prince Amukamara, Anthony Miller to return vs. Dolphins

The Week 5 bye generally is too early for an NFL team. But it came at the right time for Prince Amukamara.

The veteran cornerback, who missed the Bears’ 48-10 victory over the Buccaneers on. Sept. 30 with a hamstring injury, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to play against the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

To miss just one game with a hamstring injury is fortunate. But Amukamara suffered the injury against the Cardinals on Sept. 23, so he’s had three weeks to recover. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, but Amukamara feels confident he’s ready to go.

“I just told [the trainers] I needed to do a couple of more things on the field and be in some certain situations in order to know,” Amukamara said. “I did that throughout the week and I gave them the green light.”

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown against the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the Bears 24-17 victory on Monday Night Football on Sept. 17 at Soldier Field. | David Banks/AP photo

Miller time

Rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Cardinals, also practiced fully Friday and is expected to play against the Dolphins, albeit with a harness on his shoulder.

“The [bye week] really helped me out,” said Miller, who has eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown this season. “I got a lot of rest in and I also did some rehab, so I’m feeling pretty strong out there. They’re just easing me back into the groove of things.”

Miller can’t wait to join an offense that looks like it’s starting to roll after Mitch Trubisky threw six touchdown passes against the Buccaneers.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “We’ve been waiting on our offense to click. Our chemistry is getting better and better every week. To see guys eat like that, just to watch it, was amazing. I’m just glad I can be a part of it this week.”

In typical Miller fashion, he said he’s not concerned about re-injuring his shoulder.

“It could happen again,” he said. “But I’m playing.”

Shaheen’s holding pattern

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who is on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries, is eligible to return to practice Monday after missing six weeks, but probably will not, Nagy said.

Nagy said he feels good about Shaheen returning this season, but is waiting for the go-ahead from from trainer Andre Tucker.

Toliver ready

Undrafted rookie cornerback Kevin Toliver figures to return to an emergency-only role with Amukamara back. But Nagy didn’t rule out Toliver getting some playing time, based on how he played in place of Amukamara against the Buccaneers.

“It was a great opportunity for Kevin to play and to continue playing for us,” Nagy said. “And who knows? It could end up where he plays a lot more. We don’t know that. More than anything, what I take away from it is it just made Kevin Toliver better.”