Bears notebook: Rookie Anthony Miller looking for more after first NFL touchdown

Anthony Miller is a brash rookie who doesn’t need a confidence-booster. His first NFL touchdown catch merely raised the bar a little bit.

“Scoring that touchdown, it just raised my expectations for myself,” said the 5-11, 190-pound Miller, the 51st overall pick of the draft. “I just feel like I can contribute to this team in a big way. And I think that’s what you’re going to see as this season goes on.”

Miller, who caught 18 touchdown passes at Memphis last year, has had modest overall production in the Bears’ first two games — four receptions for 25 yards. His 10-yard touchdown catch from Mitch Trubisky gave the Bears a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks on Monday night — a fitting introduction for a receiver who loves the big stage.

He has the ball he caught as a memento. And there was no question where it was going.

Bears rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates his first NFL touchdown, a 10-yard reception from Mitch Trubisky that gave the Bear a 17-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at Soldier Field. The Bears won, 24-17. | Quinn Harris/Getty Images

“They’re painting it up right now, making it look real nice,” Miller said. “So I’m gonna give it to my momma.”

Now, it’s on to the next one.

“It meant a lot. It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Miller said. “But that’s a moment that I’ve got to forget right now, because [there are] more plays to make, more touchdowns to get.”

Injury report

Coach Matt Nagy was knocking on wood with another light injury report heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

Reserve cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) and reserve safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (arm) are out. Cooper suffered his injury late in practice Thursday, Nagy said. Houston-Carson practiced on a limited basis this week and is close to returning from a broken arm.

Guard Kyle Long did not practice Friday as a maintenance move and is expected to start.

Rookie to watch

With Cooper out, rookie cornerback Kevin Toliver moves up a step behind starters Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller and back-up Sherrick McManis.

The 6-2, 192-pound Toliver, who went undrafted out of LSU, flashed briefly in OTAs and mini-camp but was injured through much of training camp and didn’t make a big impact.

“He’s a young kid that’s very talented,” Nagy said, “and I think he’s starting each day to learn more and more about the system. He has nice size, he’s confident and he comes from a big program.”

Caught overlooking?

The Bears are 5 1/2-point favorites on the road against the 0-2 Cardinals. The last time they were favored on the road — by 2 1/2 points against the Buccaneers in Tampa in 2016 — they lost 36-10.

“It’s way too early to worry about somebody’s record and how they’re playing,” Nagy said. “We can’t do that and if we do, we’re in trouble.”