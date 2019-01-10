Bears OLB Khalil Mack to sit out Pro Bowl

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack warms up before the 49ers game. | D. Ross Cameron/AP photo

Khalil Mack won’t play in the Pro Bowl later this month because of an undisclosed injury.

The Giants made the announcement, oddly enough, when naming their own Olivier Vernon as an injury replacement.

Mack missed two games, and was limited in two more, with a right ankle injury. He gave no indication that he needed further medical attention on it.

Mack was one of five Bears named to the all-star game in Orlando, Fla., alongside returner Tarik Cohen, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. It marked Mack’s fourth-straight Pro Bowl nod.