Bears OLB Willie Young doubtful for Vikings game with triceps injury

The Bears likely will be without three of their four starting linebackers against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field, with outside linebacker Willie Young listed as doubtful with a triceps injury.

The Bears already will be missing starting inside linebackers Danny Trevathan (suspension) and Jerrell Freeman (pectoral muscle/IR). And Nick Kwiatkoski, who had replaced Freeman in Week 2, is doubtful with a chest injury. The Bears are in good shape on the outside with Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee and veteran Sam Acho. Christian Jones and John Timu are expected to start inside.

“When you lose a starter … there’s a reason they’re the starter but I feel good about our backups,” Bears coach John Fox said. “I feel good about the replacement people we’ve had in there. We’ve got more depth this season than we’ve had in the past, so I feel confident in the people we’ll have out there and the options we have.”

Safety Marcus Cooper was added to the injury list on Friday. He’s questionable with back spasms. Back-up center Hroniss Grasu (hand) is questionable.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks, who was limited in practice earlier in the week because of a foot injury, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to start.

The Bears are down to their fourth and fifth inside linebackers with Jones and Timu. But both have experience as starters. Jones has started 21 games in four seasons with the Bears, including 13 in 2015. Timu started four games last season and three as a rookie in 2015. He’ll make the defensive calls against the Vikings.

“Experience obviously helps at all positions … the more you do the better you should get,” Fox said. “John’s got a great understanding of our defense. He understands a lo of the calls and checks, so there’s a comfort level with him being out there, having been with us for some time.”

Other than that, all systems are go for rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s first NFL start on Monday night.

“I think he’s done tremendous [in handling the hoopla],” coach John Fox said. “I think he’s done tremendous since he’s been here. I think it’s been said numerous times. No different this week. He’s put everything he’s got into and that’s really all you can ask.”