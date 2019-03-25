Bears-Packers at Soldier Field officially set to kick off 2019 NFL season

PHOENIX — The expected became official Monday at the NFL annual meeting at the Arizona Biltmore: the Bears will open the 2019 season against the Packers at Soldier Field.

It will be the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Bears and NFL are celebrating their 100th seasons.

“Really an iconic matchup,” said Hans Schroeder, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media.

It marks the first time the Bears have opened the season on Thursday night. They last hosted the Packers at night in 2010, when they won by a field goal on “Monday Night Football.”

“As an organization, we are thrilled to be kicking off the 100th season of football in the NFL,” chairman George. McCaskey said in a statement. “As a charter franchise, we cannot think of a better way to begin our centennial season by hosting our longtime rival in prime time at Soldier Field.”

The game will be the 199th meeting between the two teams — the Packers have won two more games than the Bears during the series, and the two teams have tied six times. The Bears opened last season in Green Bay on a Sunday night. The 2019 opener will be the first time the Bears have played season openers against their rivals in back-to-back years since 1980-81.

“Chicago is honored to host the NFL’s 2019 kickoff game and centennial celebration,” mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “George ‘Papa Bear’ Halas and the NFL’s co-founders probably didn’t imagine the federation they established 100 years ago in cities and towns across the Midwest would one day be the most successful professional sports league in the world, but that’s what their vision achieved.”