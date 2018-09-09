OLB Aaron Lynch active, three 2018 picks inactive for Bears vs Packers

Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch runs on the field during practice in May. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

GREEN BAY, Wisc.. — Aaron Lynch hasn’t played a snap all preseason, but he’ll be ready to chip in Sunday night.

The Bears’ list of inactives, released 90 minutes before kickoff, don’t include the former 49ers outside linebacker. He’ll be able to fill in behind Khalil Mack, who is active and will play a limited number of snaps. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, the No. 8 overall pick, will also be limited.

Tight end Daniel Brown (right shoulder) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (broken forearm) were listed as inactives. The former had been considered doubtful, while the Bears ruled the latter out Friday. Healthy scratches include three draft picks from 2018: outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and wideout Javon Wims. Offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and cornerback Kevin Toliver are also inactive.

The Bears gave Lynch a one-year, $4 million deal in March. He hurt his hamstring on the first play of the first training camp practice, and wasn’t a full participant again until this week.