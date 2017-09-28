Bears, Packers each link arms during national anthem

GREEN BAY, Wis. — For the second-straight game, the Bears lined up in a row across their sideline Thursday and linked arms during the national anthem. Coach John Fox stood between receivers Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy, their arms hooked around him.

The Packers linked arms, too, as they’d said they would. The team had asked fans to link arms in the stands, too — “To join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers aid — but those that did appeared to be in the minority.

Teams around the NFL have demonstrated during the anthem since President Donald Trump suggested owners respond to a protesting player by saying, “Get that son of a bitch off the field.”

Bears GM Ryan Pace told the team’s official pregame show on WBBM 780 AM/105.9 FM on Thurday that the Bears handled it well.

Bears players link arms during the national anthem Thursday. (AP)

“I was really proud of our whole building,” he said. “I was really proud of our players, proud of how we handled that with a unified front. It was good to see.”