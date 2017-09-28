Bears, Packers return from lightning delay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears and Packers left the field at the end of the first quarter Thursday when referee John Hussey said the team had been warned that lighting was in the area.

When the announcement was made at 8:13 p.m., fans were told to take shelter in the concourse at Lambeau Field. About seven minutes later, it began to pour, and rain scattered paper all over the playing field. The delay ended 48 minutes later, after fans were told they could return to their seats and the players warmed up on the field.

At the time of the delay, the Bears trailed the Packers, 14-0, on two Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes. The Bears had first down with the ball at their own 47 yard line.

Thursday marks the Bears’ first delay since Nov. 17, 2013 at Soldier Field, when a two-hour downpour stalled an eventual 23-20 overtime win against the Ravens.