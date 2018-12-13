‘Serious and focused’ : Bears CB Kyle Fuller a focus for Round 2 vs. Packers

Once a week, Prince Amukamara and his wife have dinner with fellow cornerback Kyle Fuller. And afterward, Amukamara often has to say something about Fuller.

“My wife always says, ‘Gosh, I don’t really get Kyle, yet. I can’t really put a hand on him,’ ” Amukamara said with a smile. “He definitely keeps to himself, but when he opens up, he’s very genuine and authentic.”

Amukamara gets Fuller, and so do the Bears. As Fuller shared his dinner story, Fuller and outside linebacker Khalil Mack were directly across from him in the locker room, sharing a laugh over something on one of their phones.

This season, Fuller has been gracious with his time with the media, too. He’s interviewed several times each week in the Bears’ locker room at Halas Hall.

Packers receivers Geronimo Allison catches a touchdown pass in front of the Bears' Kyle Fuller in Week 1. | Jeffrey Phelps/AP photo

But Fuller would rather let his play do the talking for him — and this year he’s playing at a level worthy of accolades, whether it’s getting an expected Pro Bowl nod next week or later being named first-team All-Pro.

“He’s someone who is serious and focused,” Amukamara said .

Fuller will be a focus again on Sunday. If the Bears are going to defeat quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and win the NFC North, it’ll be partly because of another All-Pro performance from Fuller.

Sunday also provides Fuller with a chance at redemption.

In Week 1, Fuller dropped a tipped pass from Rodgers with 2:36 remaining and the Bears ahead by six points. An interception would have helped preserve a season-opening victory for the Bears.

Instead, Rodgers hit receiver Randall Cobb over the middle two plays later, and Cobb raced 75 yards into the end zone for a dramatic 24-23 victory for the Packers.

When did Fuller get over his missed interception?

“Next day,” he said. “It’s very easy. You have to have a short memory. I think, it’s just natural for me.”

Fuller also was beaten by receiver Geronimo Allison for a 39-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone on the third play of the fourth quarter in the season opener. Rodgers’ throw was immaculate, sailing right over Fuller’s fingertips.

What has Fuller learned about playing against Rodgers over his five-year career?

“How good he is,” he said. “And how good and disciplined you have to be.”

Fuller’s story has changed since Week 1. His play is proving that the Bears were right in their decision to match the four-year, $56 million offer sheet that the Packers signed him to.

Fuller is tied with the Dolphins’ Xavien Howard for the NFL lead in interceptions with seven. He also currently has the most pass breakups in the league with 19 after making 22 last season.

“Last year, he didn’t get as much recognition as he should, and this year, he finally is,” Amukamara said. “We’re all happy for him, and we’re not surprised. Kyle watches hours and hours and hours and hours of film, and it’s paying off.”

Amukamara and Eddie Jackson might be the vocal leaders of the secondary but Fuller clearly fills the lead-by-example role. Secondary coach Ed Donatell noticed a difference in Fuller’s study habits last season.

“When he makes a play, it’s something he’s earned through his preparation and the way he leads his team,” Donatell said. “He painfully studies the people, so when he goes out, he’s prepared.”

Fuller, though, doesn’t need to watch hours upon hours of film to know that Rodgers has thrown only one interception this season.

In Week 4, Bills safety Jordan Poyer picked off Rodgers’ pass over the middle but it went off the hands of tight end Jimmy Graham first.

“It just shows good he is,” Fuller said, “and how good of a position you have to be in.”

Again, Fuller would know. He should have made the first interception on Rodgers back in September.