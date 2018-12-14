Eyeing best home mark since ’05, Bears expect ‘crazy’ Soldier Field vs Packers

Four questions as the Bears try to beat the Packers on Sunday to clinch the NFC North title:

Will Soldier Field be deafening again Sunday?

The Bears were wowed by their home-field advantage against the Rams.

They expect the same against the Packers.

“It was amazing,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said. “It was just what we needed at the right time of the year. We’re gonna need it again this week.”

Bears safety Eddie Jackson celebrates after defeating the Rams on Sunday. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A win Sunday would mark the Bears’ seventh in eight regular-season home games, matching the same number of Soldier Field victories they accrued in the previous three years combined.

They haven’t won seven regular-season games at home in one season since 2005.

Soldier Field debuted an air-raid siren Sunday and figure to use it again. But the crowd noise stood out the most for cornerback Prince Amukamara.

“We’re ready for the fans … to be just absolutely crazy again,” he said. “That was unbelievable, when you go back and you think about how loud they were and how much it helped us. And here’s another opportunity for our city and our fans to do the same thing.”

Is Matt Nagy the Coach of the Year?

He took a step in that direction Friday, when a 10-person panel from the Associated Press voted that he’d done the best coaching job in football. Nagy received seven of the 10 first-place votes.

“I think to me when you hear something like that, especially as a head coach, it speaks to who we are,” the Bears coach said. “When you hear an award like that, you get humbled by it, you appreciate it, but it’s all about everybody in this building.”

Mack appreciates what his coach has accomplished.

“A lot of it is the way he carries himself,” he said. “A real humble dude. Easy to talk to. And that’s what you want to see when you have a guy who’s just zoned in. A guy who’s really personable and can relate to whatever it is you’re going through.”

The NFL reveals its Coach of the Year Award winner at the NFL Honors the night before the Super Bowl.

Halftime hot tip

The Packers, who are six-point underdogs, have covered in seven of the last 10 rivalry games. The over/under Sunday is 44.5; eight of the last 10 Bears-Packers games have gone over.

Keep it simple?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations with head coach Mike McCarthy’s plays were well-documented before his firing. In his first game as the Packers’ play-caller, interim head coach Joe Philbin made a decision: he’d give Rodgers a “sound and relatively clean” play early in play clock, and then let him be himself.

In their win against the Falcons, Rodgers posted a 103.1 passer rating, almost 24 points better than the previous week, and carried three times for a season-high 44 yards.

“We’re fortunate that we have a quarterback who’s experienced and intelligent,” Philbin said. “He understands run-blocking schemes, protection schemes and if in fact we need to make an adjustment to get us out of a bad play, he’s a great guy to have back there to do it for ya.

“So it wasn’t like I had to do everything myself.”

The Packers might lean on quick passing even more than usual. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga — who will be tasked with blocking Mack at times — is doubtful to play because of a knee injury.

Did Prince crowd-source a celebration?

Last month, Amukamara was watching a local news show that asked fans to submit ideas for the next Bears celebration. Someone suggested doing a wedding bouquet toss.

Amukamara texted the idea to his fellow defensive backs, who approved.

That’s how he would up throwing the ball over his head and into a crowd of his Bears teammates after Roquan Smith’s first career interception Sunday.

It marked one of the Bears’ most memorable celebrations in a year filled with them.

“Whoever did it, that person gets credit,” the cornerback said.