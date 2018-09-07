The great unknown: Matt Nagy ready for Bears debut with QB Mitch Trubisky

Matt Nagy can’t stay way from his quarterbacks. He reminds himself that he needs to as the Bears head coach. He knows it’s important that every player in every position sees and hears him.

But quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray — who have known Nagy since he was a young quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs in 2013 — see a coach who is naturally drawn to the position that the matters most in football.

The Bears quarterbacks meeting room — located in the middle of a long hallway just after the wide-receivers room and before defensive ones begin — beckons him. The position is part of Nagy’s identity as a player, coach and person. It’s in his blood.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has been a breath of fresh air so far in Bears training camp. He replaced John Fox after last season. I Brian O'Mahoney/Chicago Sun-Times

“He’ll step in because he misses it,” Daniel, the Bears’ 31-year-old backup, said. “He misses the quarterback aspect of it, but he’s got a whole other level of things to think about out there. It’s been fun, though, when he stops in. He’ll get back into the nitty-gritty of quarterbacking with us.”

Sunday night will be Nagy’s debut as Bears coach. For the first time, everyone will get to see what he’s built for quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Fittingly, it’s a debut that comes against the rival Packers and one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation in Aaron Rodgers.

The great unknown

Eighteen passes. With five preseason games at his disposal, that’s all Nagy decided was needed for Trubisky, who is in his second season, but his first in Nagy’s offense. Trubisky completed 11 of them for 94 yards, a touchdown and a preseason-ending interception in Denver on Aug. 18.

By sitting Trubisky and other starters later against the Chiefs on Aug. 25, Nagy opened himself up to additional criticism. If Trubisky and the rest of his offense flounder at Lambeau Field, his choices will be questioned.

But it was a decision that Nagy made with an unflinching confidence. A “no regrets” mantra has taken hold of Halas Hall, and that started with Nagy. He is own coach. His mentor Andy Reid fielded the Chiefs starters against the Bears’ top reserves at Soldier Field.

“He’s his own guy,” said Bray, who is on the practice squad. “He’s turned this into his thing. It’s not coach Reid’s team. This is Matt’s team. He’s done a good job of doing it his own way.”

For the Packers, that’s creating a sense of the unknown. Green Bay can scour tapes of the Chiefs and the Eagles, but the reality is the Bears have different players and a wildcard in offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, an expert in run-pass options after eight years in Oregon’s “blur” offense.

During a conference call, coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers were focusing on Nagy and Helfrich’s “utilization” of their players. He estimated that Week 1 matchups typically feature 30 to 35 percent of unscouted looks.

Nagy might double that. Receiver Allen Robinson hasn’t played in a year, while Anthony Miller is a rookie. Tight end Trey Burton is a full-time starter for the first time. And rumor has it running back Tarik Cohen will play everywhere.

The truth is no one knows what to expect from Nagy’s offense in its debut other than the Bears.

Trubisky will have his struggles this season, but the Bears’ offensive braintrust believes they’re building an attack that’ll work quite well now and in the long run.

In blending RPO’s with Reid’s West Coast system, Nagy said a trust was formed between quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, Helfrich and himself. Ragone is the lone offensive holdover from John Fox’s staff.

“I know where we’re at,” Nagy said. “I feel good about that.”

All eyes on Mitch

It’s in-between moments at practice, whether it’s during special-teams work, a water break, a walk back to the locker room or in a passing in the lunch room, where Nagy and Trubisky catch up. They have to.

“He’s just always constantly talking to Mitch about what he sees,” Daniel said. “He’s his play caller. In this essence, it’s the head coach and quarterback. They want to see things the same exact way.

“[Nagy is] always talking to us [quarterbacks]. Are you seeing this the same way or how are you seeing this? Do we need to add more? Do we need to take away more? It’s been a good relationship.”

It’s a partnership in which Nagy, a former college and Arena Football League quarterback, understands exactly what Trubisky is facing and feeling.

“[Nagy] knows what we go through on a daily basis,” Bray said. “He knows what it’s like to stand in that pocket when everyone is coming at you and having to throw the ball. Everything that goes with playing the QB position, he understands.”

Trubisky described facing Rodgers for the first time as “a cool opportunity.” Opening at Lambeau Field also makes for “a special night” for him.

“It creates a great opportunity for this team,” Trubisky said.

Win or lose, Nagy knows one game doesn’t mean much in the long team. It’s one game in a long season that kicks off what the Bears hope will be long stay for Nagy. He’s also said since he was hired that it would take Trubisky years to handle everything on offense.

But win or lose, Sunday also is the start of the Bears believe to be their turnaround under Nagy and with Trubisky. As Nagy conceded after practice Friday, it is a tone-setter.

It’s why his visits to the Bears’ quarterbacks room are vitally important.

“He’s been pretty chill, just been focused on the task at hand,” Daniel said. “Obviously, it’s big for him because it’s his first game ever as a head coach. We’d love to come away with a win against a rival like Green Bay.”

EXTRA POINTS

First impressions

From timeouts to challenges to scheduling, the Bears’ five-game preseason helped Matt Nagy get a feel for his entire game-day operation as a head coach.

But offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich also got a feel for what it’s like to coach in the NFL. They were his first games at this level after spending his entire coaching career in the college ranks, including eight years at Oregon.

“The games were a lot faster, a lot less plays,” Helfrich said. “Just the lapsed time of the game is a lot different. But it’s football. It comes down to the same stuff.”

All of it was worthwhile. Helfrich needed to experience the differences.

“I love preseason games,” Helfrich said. “They’re a little weird when the result isn’t the most necessary measure of everything. But we got a ton done. We experimented with a bunch. I think we found out what some guys are, [what] we have 100 percent confidence in, and some of the other stuff we may have thrown by the wayside. We covered a lot of ground.”

Keeping Cohen busy

Nagy has big plans for running back Tarik Cohen in his offense. But those plans won’t limit him on special teams. He’s still the Bears’ best returner.

“He can change the game,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. “And he’s an intelligent football player.”

Last year, Cohen returned 26 kickoffs for 583 yards and 29 punts for 272 yards and 61-yard touchdown. He also had 15 fair catches.

The Bears view punts, in particular, as another opportunity to get the ball in Cohen’s hands.

Tabor compared him to Chiefs star Tyreek Hill. He handled punts and kickoffs as a rookie. But last season, Hill only fielded punts as he developed into a game-change Pro Bowl receiver for Nagy’s Chiefs offense.

“[The punt return is] a dynamic play,” Tabor said. “It’s a player [Cohen] that’s quick and fast out in open space. It’s another opportunity for him.”

TWITTER Q&A

@joshlopez261 : Why not start James Daniels?

A: Why not trust offensive line coach Harry Hiestand? The Bears’ hiring of Hiestand was roundly praised for a reason. He’s one of the best offensive line coaches in football. If he doesn’t think Daniels, who is only 20, isn’t ready to start as a rookie, then Daniels isn’t ready. Daniels should take over for Eric Kush in time, but it’s time that Daniels needs when it comes to understanding blitz pickups and more. Matt Nagy trusts Hiestand, and fans should, too. “Harry has a good feel for him, has a real good relationship with him,” Nagy said.

@naterbachhh : With the Bears not showing much of the offense in the preseason, how confident are you in Allen Robinson to return to his pre-injury form?

A: Good question. The Bears have been very mindful of his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. But he’s a year removed from the actual injury itself. The best play I saw from Robinson came during the Bears’ joint practices against the Broncos. He made a leaping catch over a defender in the corner end zone during a red-zone drills against the Broncos starters. It was a good sign.

@bennum: It feels like Taylor Gabriel is rarely discussed. Though he’s our No. 2 receiver, where do you think he’ll rank in terms of targets?

A: Fantasy football question? Got it. Gabriel hasn’t been discussed much because he missed part of the preseason with a foot injury. But Nagy still has a big role for the speeder. That said, Trey Burton, the all-important “U” tight end in Nagy’s offense, should lead the Bears in targets this season. Gabriel, Robinson, receiver Tarik Cohen and running back Tarik Cohen will see plenty of action, and they should all produce in some capacity. But there is only one ball for quarterback Mitch Trubisky to spread around.