Why it’s on Mitch Trubisky to change Bears’ rivalry with Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Bears’ last visit to Lambeau Field turned out to be the last time everyone saw quarterback Mike Glennon start a game. Glennon’s “year” fittingly ended in Green Bay in miserable, front office-infuriating fashion.

Looking overwhelmed from the first snap on “Thursday Night Football,” Glennon had four turnovers in 35-14 loss, while Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes.

The defeat was a stunning reminder of the significant chasm that exists between the rivals’ quarterback situations. A national audience saw it all. The Packers still had a superstar in Rodgers, while the Bears went from Jay Cutler to something even worse.

All of this brings us to Mitch Trubisky, who will go head-to-head with Rodgers for the first time in his career on Sunday night.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky will start his first game against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. | Dustin Bradford, Getty Images

Last year, Trubisky faced former Packers backup Brett Hundley in a 23-16 loss at Soldier Field in Week 10. It was a post-bye week defeat that further doomed John Fox. His plans for Trubisky simply weren’t going to work.

That’s why this year’s trip to Lambeau Field is different. With coach Matt Nagy’s offense in place and an array of new offensive threats, it’s the true start of what the Bears hope will be a less one-sided rivalry.

“Is it significant for me? It’s a cool opportunity,” Trubisky said Wednesday of facing Rodgers. “Obviously, if you follow the game, which I do, and if you watch the players who have had a lot of success, which I do, you’ll see that he’s had a lot of success.

“I’ve watched what he’s done, and I have a lot of respect for him. … I’m trying to earn my respect the same way he has, just create good production, be a great player in this league and do that consistently over a long period of time.”

The Bears’ acquisition of outside linebacker Khalil Mack changes the rivalry. The Packers wanted him, and the Bears got him. Mack is a true superstar who will make Rodgers’ life difficult for years to come. He’s a transcendent talent who requires attention on every snap.

But Mack only is part of the Bears’ answer to their “Aaron Rodgers problem.” Trubisky is the key. Mack is a true difference-maker for the Bears’ defense on the field, but Trubisky needs to be the quarterback who levels it.

Coach Matt Nagy said that he’ll educate his team on the history and tradition of the Bears’ rivalry with the Packers and “what it means to so many different people in this area and in Green Bay.” But when it comes to Trubisky and the offense, all Nagy should do is display Cutler’s record against them.

Cutler re-wrote the Bears’ record books, but his 2-11 record against the Packers still will define his tenure. In those 13 games, Cutler threw 16 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Of course, one of those losses and one of those interceptions came in the NFC Championship Game during the 2010 season.

In other words, Trubisky needs to become everything that Cutler wasn’t for the Bears against the Packers. It helps that Trubisky is in a situation that Cutler could only dream of with the Bears. General manager Ryan Pace not only hired Nagy, but significantly upgraded the talent around his young quarterback.

As coach Mike McCarthy indicated on a conference all, the Packers are concerned with how Nagy will feature his offensive talent: receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller, running backs Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard and tight end Trey Burton.

“It’s really cool to have that matchup [with Rodgers], but it’s nothing more than that,” Trubisky said. “I still got to go out and go against their defense and make sure my guys are all on the same page to give us a great chance.”

That will take time. Trubisky’s second season will have it rollercoaster-like moments. But a Sunday night at Lambeau Field is an ideal setting for him to make a strong statement about what’s to come.

“As a kid,” Trubisky said, “you dream of these opportunities.”