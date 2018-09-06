Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. Packers, season totals

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ season-opener at the rival Packers — and their record for the 2018 season:

RICK MORRISSEY

Packers 27-13

The Packers should see a much different Bears squad when the two teams play again on Dec. 16. But the defense they’ll see Sunday has two important players, Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, who could be rusty. And Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is still an unknown. Bears season record: 8-8.

RICK TELANDER

Packers 24-21

I have to see Aaron Rodgers shut down at least one time to believe it can happen. No matter how average the Packers say they are, they always have something special for the Bears. Season: 9-7

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 27-23

This isn’t a Kool-aid pick. The Packers should have the better record when the season ends, especially if Rodgers stays healthy. But Week 1 games can be wild. They are full of surprises and unscouted looks, and that’s where the Bears have the advantage. Season: 9-7

Mitch Trubisky waits in the tunnel for player introductions last month. | Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

PATRICK FINLEY

Packers 24-20

The Mack trade is the most exciting thing to happen to the Bears since Devin Hester’s Super Bowl kickoff return. Step outside the maelstrom, though, and you’ll see the Bears, even with Mack on board, are still touchdown underdogs at Lambeau Field. It’ll be closer than that, but don’t expect a win. Season: 8-8.

MARK POTASH

Packers 27-17

Several unknowns make this game difficult to predict: Trubisky, Mack, Smith, Packers defense, etc. But — until further notice — the Packers still have the biggest trump card in Aaron Rodgers. Season: 8-8.