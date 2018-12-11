Forget the records, fans: Aaron Rodgers always poses a problem for Bears

Here he comes again, folks, cruising down from up North, kind of like Santa Claus, if that old boy wore green and yellow.

Problem is, Aaron Rodgers is not bringing presents for Chicagoans.

As one of the handful of Hall of Fame-to-be quarterbacks now playing in the NFL Rodgers is bringing nothing but lumps of coal for Bears people everywhere.

Regardless of what honors he earns when his career is rolled up and tied with a Packers bow, he is, right now, at age 35, a Bears-slayer of epic proportions.

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers avoids being sacked by Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775192577

This will be Rodgers 21st regular-season game against the Bears, and he has won 16 of the previous 20 games. (And one of those losses came in 2013 when he broke his collarbone in the first quarter.) He has thrown 45 touchdowns and just nine interceptions against the Bears, and his career passer rating against them is a spectacular 108.3.

Forget that the Packers are 5-7-1 and seemingly down on their luck, and the Bears are 9-4 and on a roll.

This is Aaron Rodgers, and unless there’s a spike driven through his icy heart, he can cut the innards out of any Bears team assembled.

Just recall the season-opener when the Bears were leading the Packers 20-0 late in the third quarter. The game was all but gift-wrapped in blue-and orange. Abruptly, Rodgers directed three quick touchdown drives, with the last one a 75-yard TD pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb with 2:13 left in the game. Packers win, 24-23.

Dagger to the soul.

Even thought the Packers have injuries and weaknesses in their lineup and a sudden head-coaching change, they are not a toasted team. There is still an outside chance they could finish with a winning record and make the playoffs. And they seem to have turned over a new leaf.

Asked about the new attitude after last Sunday’s dominant win over the Falcons, Rodgers said, ‘‘We had a really good week of practice. Now I know sometimes that gets thrown around in situations like this where it’s trying to galvanize a sort of false confidence. But in actuality, it was probably our cleanest, fastest, most efficient week of practice this season.’’

In other words, new coach Joe Philbin has helped players forget the reign of longtime, once successful, but fading head coach Mike McCarthy. This could be a revitalized Packers team.

Rodgers himself feels reinvigorated and selfless.

‘‘I was just trying to have fun out there,’’ he said after the 34-20 win over the Falcons. ‘‘The guys knew basically by the way I was playing that I was willing to put my body on the line and take a couple shots. I’ve got a little bit of a sore back.’’

Indeed, Rodgers rushed for 44 yards in the game, the most he’s gained on the ground this year. A sore back might be raw meat for the Bears defense, the guys who attacked Rams quarterback Jared Goff like jackals in Sunday’s 15-6 win at Soldier Field.

Dominant Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has even tried to use as bulletin board fodder part of Rodgers’ hardly inflammatory synopsis of what the Packers had to achieve to get to the post-season.

They needed to win on the road, get some luck from other teams and, along the way, ‘‘go to Chicago, a place we’ve won a number of times, beat them,’’ etc.

Inflammatory? Hardly.

True? Absolutely.

Rodgers is 7-2 in Chicago.

Oh, and did we mention that Rodgers just set the NFL record for most consecutive passes—368—without an interception? He’s got a total of one this year. Even in a lousy season the guy is uncanny. And unflappable.

‘‘You need a little bit of good fortune when you get a streak like that,’’ he tossed off dismissively when questioned about the accuracy mark.

Right.

So the Bears defense will tee off on him. As it always does. And maybe this time with Hicks, Khalil Mack, and those aggressive defensive backs the Bears can make Rodgers look normal, make him look old and over the hill, even.

It could happen. By all rights, it should happen. Except for the fact Aaron Rodgers is a genius in his chemistry lab.

‘‘Most people might have expected us to throw in the towel,’’ he said of the turbulence and losing that led into last Sunday’s game. ‘‘Guys didn’t.’’

Nor has he.

And he’s comin’ to town.