Bears part with strength and conditioning coach Jason George

As the Bears look to improve their health in Matt Nagy’s first season, they’ll do so with a new head strength and conditioning coach. Jason George, who followed John Fox to the Bears three years ago after serving as the Broncos’ deputy, was let go Tuesday, sources confirmed.

After finishing last year with 19 players on injured reserve, the Bears spent last offseason trying to find ways to limit them. They had 16 players finish 2017 on IR. While not all the injury issues are attributable to their strength coach, it’s clear Nagy and the Bears are interested in seeing if a new voice will help.

The Bears struggled with soft-tissue injuries in 2016. Last year was better in that regard. After losing three quarterbacks in 2016 — Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and, in the preseason, Connor Shaw — the Bears didn’t have a 2017 quarterback miss a regular-season single snap due to injuries. Receivers Cam Meredith and Kevin White suffered a torn ACL and broken shoulder blade, respectively, in game action this year. Meredith was hurt in the third preseason game, White in the season opener.

Nagy has been assembling his coaching staff since the former Chiefs offensive coordinator was hired Jan. 8 to replace Fox.