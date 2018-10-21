Bears vs. Patriots: Live updates and highlights for Week 7

First quarter

Bears 0, Patriots 0: The Bears win the coin toss for the fifth time in six weeks and yet again defer, so New England opens the game on offense.

Before the game

Welcome back to Chicago, Bears! Your prize for falling short in a hot, humid overtime loss to the Dolphins a week ago is … a matchup against Tom Brady and the Patriots! How delightful.

The Bears look to rebound from last week’s heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Miami by returning to Soldier Field to host one of the best teams in the league. It’s going to be a good test of how Matt Nagy’s team responds to adversity after the Week 6 letdown dropped their record to 3-2 on the season.

The Patriots may have shown some vulnerability earlier this season but are coming off a 43-40 win over the Chiefs that ended Kansas City’s unbeaten season. Brady out-dueled Patrick Mahomes in a shootout that showed New England can still put up points with the best of them.

Rob Gronkowski won’t be playing due to injury, which takes away one of Brady’s primary targets in the passing game, but the Patriots still have weapons, including receiver Josh Gordon. This could finally be the former Browns star’s breakout week after getting acclimated into the offense.

The Bears will have Khalil Mack on the field despite an injured right ankle, although it’s unclear how much he’ll play. Allen Robinson is also active after missing practice time throughout the week due to a groin issue.