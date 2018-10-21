‘That hurt us’: Bears’ gaffes on special teams top reason for loss vs. Patriots

It wasn’t what punter Pat O’Donnell saw that told him that trouble had arrived for him and the Bears in the third quarter against the Patriots. It was what he heard, then felt.

“The double thud,” O’Donnell said.

The first, of course, was the result of his right foot striking the football. The second was Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower blocking it.

“I was just focused on the ball, trying to get it off,” O’Donnell said. “And I ended up on my back.”

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy celebrates his touchdown on a blocked punt against the Bears. | David Banks/Associated Press

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy scooped up Hightower’s block on O’Donnell’ punt and ran 29 yards into the end zone. It was all part of an awful day for the Bears’ special teams in a 38-31 loss against the Patriots at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky had his struggles against coach Bill Belichick’s defense, which attacked him with various looks and pressures. Trubisky threw two interceptions and finished with a 69.8 passer rating.

The Bears’ defense also struggled for the second game in a row, particularly up front. Quarterback Tom Brady (25-for-36, 277 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, 108.2 passer rating) was sacked just once, and it took a blitz from rookie linebacker Roquan Smith to get it.

But surrendering 14 points on special teams – in any fashion — is unacceptable.

That’s where the game was lost for the Bears.

“Anytime you give up two special-teams touchdowns, I can’t imagine the numbers are too good in regards to winning that game,” coach Matt Nagy said. “So that hurt us.”

The Bears’ special-teams woes started with receiver Cordarrelle Patterson’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. He sidestepped defensive backs Sherrick McManis and Kevin Toliver, high-fived teammate J.C. Jackson at the Bears’ 10 and walked into the end zone.

It was redemption for Patterson, who fumbled on his first kickoff return in the first quarter when he was tackled by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski near the Bears’ sideline. It also was a fleet-footed score that swung the momentum back in the Patriots’ favor after running back Jordan Howard gave the Bears a 17-7 lead with a two-yard touchdown run.

“I just missed the tackle,” said Toliver, who had the last shot on Patterson before he raced past kicker Cody Parkey. “That was it. It’s just something I can’t do.”

Tight end Ben Braunecker can relate. Hightower ran over him en route to blocking O’Donnell’s punt. Braunecker said his feet got tripped up after the snap.

“We knew that based on the look that they were going to really rush hard so our splits were condensed,” Braunecker said. “I went through my normal routine, kicked back twice. And as we saw on the tablet afterwards, the guy inside of me was anchoring in, blocking a big [defensive] linemen and my legs just got taken out from under me and before I knew it, I was flat on my back.

“I just can’t imagine a worse feeling on the football field, knowing that you’re responsible for something like that. I honestly gave it my best. I don’t know what I could have done to have prevented that.”

It was a tough look for a young player who had emerged as a staple on the Bears’ special team. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown against the Bears since the Giants had one on Sept. 14, 1987.

“It’s really unacceptable,” Braunecker said. “Frankly, I’m really embarrassed about it,”

It was that type of day for the Bears. Many aspects of the Bears’ play on special teams were unacceptable and embarrassing. Patriots receiver Julian Edelman also recovered his own muffed punt at the 4 to avoid disaster in the final minutes of the first half.

“We need got to get on track, man,” McManis said. “We just got to execute our jobs. … We got to do that together.”