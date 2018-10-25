After giving up two touchdowns, Bears special team players have a ‘scar’

Blocking on a punt Sunday, Bears tight end Ben Braunecker got beat by Dont’a Hightower, blown back off the ball hard enough to entangle his feet.

The Bears tight end called the play, in which Hightower blocked a punt, a “nightmare situation,” even four days later.

His coach, though, is giving him another shot.

“He’s been solid for us all year and I’ve got a lot of confidence in that guy, and I can’t wait to watch him play,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said Thursday.

Braunecker said he appreciated the support, and was ready to put Sunday behind him.

The rest of the Bears’ special teams is, too, after giving up two touchdowns to the Patriots: on a 95-yard Cordarrelle Patterson kickoff return and on the blocked punt, which was returned 29 yards by Kyle Van Noy.

Tabor was asked directly if cornerback Sherrick McManis was blocked in the back during the kickoff return, but demurred. He said cornerback Kevin Tolliver, who came the closest to tackling Patterson, needs to come to better balance before attempting one.

After the Bears missed a game-winning field goal two weeks ago, it would be easy for Tabor to stress. He’s not.

“We were in an accident, we got a cut, it hurts right now … ” he said. “It’s going to heal. We’re going to have a scar there to remember, ‘Hey, we can’t do those things again,’ and just stay on point.”