Brady Barometer: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky excited to compete with all-time great

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky won’t spend much time — if any, really — watching film of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his counterpart on Sunday. Coach Bill Belichick’s defense presents enough challenges for Trubisky to digest.

“You know he’s going to try throw out a couple new confusing looks and blitz,” Trubisky said Wednesday.

But Trubisky’s obsession for his own position – one that has involved studying great quarterbacks and now includes a friendship with Peyton Manning – has amounted to an apparent appreciation for what Sunday means for him.

Trubisky doesn’t hide behind a clichéd answer that highlights the obvious: he’s facing the Patriots’ defense — not Brady — on the field.

Patriots star Tom Brady is a good measuring stick for young QB -- like Mitch Trubisky. | Darron Cummings/AP

To his credit, Trubisky seemingly knows that Brady – with his superstardom, five Super Bowl rings and current success – is a barometer. That’s the case for all young quarterbacks that go toe-to-toe with Brady; he is the ultimate measuring stick.

“He’s just really been able to push the limits at what can be accomplished at this position and how everybody looks at it,” said Trubisky, who is 17 years younger than Brady. “He’s really taken this thing to new levels, and it’ll be cool to compete against him on Sunday.”

Such was the case this past Sunday for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He led Kansas City to a second-half comeback against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, tying the game at 40 with 3:03 remaining on receiver Tyreek Hill’s 75-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

Mahomes then watched Brady deftly drive the Patriots down the field in the final minutes for kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

It’s what Brady does. He is definitive in defining moments. According to Pro Football Reference, the Patriots’ 43-40 victory against the Chiefs featured the 43rd game-winning drive of Brady’s Hall of Fame career.

For Trubisky, it’s consistently making enough plays in a game understanding that your counterpart has made so many during so many occasions throughout his career. In the end, Mahomes played well against the Patriots, but he still wasn’t great enough against an all-time great.

“Just following [Brady’s] journey and what he’s had to overcome to be able to get where he’s at, it’s very admirable, and doing it this long — this well over a long period of time — is pretty incredible,” Trubisky said. “You always look at that, and what [great quarterbacks have] been able to do. As a quarterback, you’re judged by how many games you win, and he’s been successful at that.”

It’s a game that should feel similar to Trubisky. In Week 1, he went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and watched as the Packers quarterback staged a remarkable comeback in the second half despite a knee injury.

But this week still is different. Trubisky will face Rodgers twice every season. Beating the Patriots means beating Belichick’s defense, too. Rodgers might be special, but the Brady-Belichick combination is unmatched.

It helps that coach Matt Nagy has experience against the Patriots. The Chiefs went 2-1 against the Patriots — the one loss being in the playoffs — when Nagy was part of coach Andy Reid’s staff.

The Chiefs blew out the Patriots 41-14 in 2014 and 42-27 in last year’s opener. Quarterback Alex Smith was exceptional, too, completing 48 of 61 passes for 616 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in those victories.

“[Nagy’s] had success against this team, so that definitely gives me confidence,” Trubisky said.

Given how the NFL schedule is planned out, this could be Trubisky’s only game against Brady, who is 41.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best to do it,” Trubisky said. “And it’s cool to watch his film, as well as many other guys over the years, to pick up anything you possibly can. He’s had a lot of success, so you definitely look at what kind of traits he has to be able to lead his teams to that many wins over a long period of time.”