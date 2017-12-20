Bears’ Pernell McPhee done for the season with a shoulder injury
Another Bears veteran will finish the season on injured reserve: outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.
The Bears put him on IR Wednesday, four days after he injured his shoulder on a screen play against the Lions. McPhee had missed the previous game with a shoulder injury, too.
It’s fair to wonder whether McPhee has played his last game with the Bears. The Bears can part with McPhee at no financial cost; his salary otherwise is $7.57 million, a steep price for the oft-injured linebacker. McPhee will have appeared in 27 of a possible 48 games over his three years with the Bears.
He had four sacks in each of the last two seasons.
The Bears have 15 players on injured reserve.