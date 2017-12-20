Bears’ Pernell McPhee done for the season with a shoulder injury

Another Bears veteran will finish the season on injured reserve: outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.

The Bears put him on IR Wednesday, four days after he injured his shoulder on a screen play against the Lions. McPhee had missed the previous game with a shoulder injury, too.

It’s fair to wonder whether McPhee has played his last game with the Bears. The Bears can part with McPhee at no financial cost; his salary otherwise is $7.57 million, a steep price for the oft-injured linebacker. McPhee will have appeared in 27 of a possible 48 games over his three years with the Bears.

He had four sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Pernell McPhee went on IR on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

The Bears have 15 players on injured reserve.