Bears’ Pernell McPhee, Jordan Howard pay tribute to Zach Miller

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and running back Jordan Howard each wore Zach Miller’s No. 86 practice jersey Thursday — the former in white, the latter navy — as a tribute to their hospitalized teammate.

“To support him, let him know — and let the team know — that we still got him and we’re still going to fight for him,” said McPhee, who credited Howard for the idea. “At the end of the day we can put the season on the line just for him.”

Miller was transferred from New Orleans to a Chicago-area hospital on Monday and will remain there “for a little bit more time,” coach John Fox said.

He had procedures on his dislocated knee this week, said Fox, who hopes to travel to see him Friday.