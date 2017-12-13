Bears’ Pernell McPhee on injured shoulder: ‘I can finish strong’

Bears 12/13/2017, 04:44pm
Patrick Finley
In other situations, an injured veteran would be forgiven for shutting down his season with his team woefully out of the playoff picture. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who hurt his shoulder in the first drive against the 49ers, said he won’t do it.

“Pride and my teammates, basically,” he said: “I can finish strong — really strong.”

McPhee said his shoulder felt “awesome.” He was one of three defensive starters who continued their pitch to play against the Lions on Wednesday. After not playing Sunday, nose tackle Eddie Goldman (hip), safety Adrian Amos and McPhee were limited in practice for the second-straight day.

Asked whether he’d play Sunday, Amos said he was taking it day-by-day.

