Bears predictions: Week 16 at 49ers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 16 game at the 49ers:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 20-13

No reason for the Bears to slow down now, not with the outside chance of improving their playoff position still in front of them. Mitch Trubisky and the offense can use the final two games to get sharp for the postseason. Season: 9-5.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 28-26

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky shakes hands with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. | AP Photo/Michael McGinnis

I’ll assume both teams want to win this game badly, that the 49ers like their two-game win streak and won’t tank for a higher draft pick, that the Bears won’t rest starters to avoid injury before the playoffs two weeks from now. Season: 10-4.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 31-13

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has an underdog story that’s easy to root for but he’s in for a long day against Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd. The Bears have something to play for — playoff seeding — and it’ll show on the scoreboard. Season: 8-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 26-13

The 49ers have intercepted only two passes all year. They’ll have to double that total in one afternoon to be able to hang with the Bears at home. Season: 10-4.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 23-18

The Bears are coming off a high, but so are the 49ers, who broke a 10-game losing streak to the Seahawks with a sudden-death overtime field goal. The Bears defense gets the edge if it becomes a taffy pull. Season: 10-4.