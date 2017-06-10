Bears picks: Week 5 vs. Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Packers in Week 4:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 24-20

I understand that picking the Bears only adds more pressure for Mitch Trubisky’s debut. But I’m feeling some Monday night magic from the kid. Season: 3-1

The Bears play the Vikings on Monday. (Getty Images)

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 24-21

The Cubs won the World Series last year, so why can’t the Bears have a rookie quarterback–for once in a century–who is a superstar in the making? Just asking. Just hoping. At least better than Case Keenum? Season: 3-1

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 23-20

Why not? The Vikings’ offense isn’t exactly a daunting challenge after losing running back Dalvin Cook (torn anterior cruciate ligament). Trubisky might not be great on Monday night, but he’ll good enough in this one. Season: 2-2

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 23-20

For Trubisky to be an upgrade, all he has to do is not turn the ball over in the first quarter — or on the first play. Then, the Bears can do what they do best: run. Problem is, the Vikes have the third-best rush defense in the NFL. Season: 2-2.

MARK POTASH

Vikings, 20-16

Bears will be energized in Mitch Trubisky’s first NFL start, but the Vikings’ defense will be energized as well. Trubisky won’t wilt, but the best team will win. Season: 2-2.