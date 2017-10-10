Bears put OLB Willie Young on injured reserve

After he suffered a tear in his triceps that could cost him the season, the Bears placed Willie Young on injured reserve Tuesday,

They did so to clear a roster spot for Danny Trevathan, who returned to Halas Hall after serving a one-game, unpaid suspension for his hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams.

The Bears said Young first hurt his triceps Sept. 28 in Green Bay. He was on the Bears’ injury report all last week, and did not play Monday.

Young joins an already-absurd list of starters on IR: receivers Cam Meredith and Kevin White, inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman and safety Quintin Demps.

Bears outside linebacker Willie Young was placed on IR. (AP)

The team is allowed to bring two players back from IR later in the season.