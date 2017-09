Bears place safety Quintin Demps on IR with broken arm

The Bears placed safety Quintin Demps, who broke his left forearm Sunday, on injured reserve late Friday.

He could return to games in eight weeks; the Bears are allowed to bring up to two players off IR each season.

Starting in his place, Adrian Amos was credited with eight tackles.

The Bears signed the veteran Demps this offseason hoping his presence would help produce more interceptions.