Bears placing TE Adam Shaheen on injured reserve, eye midseason return

The Bears are placing tight end Adam Shaheen on injured reserve, less than a month after he first sprained his right foot and right ankle. The Bears expect him to be able to return midseason.

General manager Ryan Pace said Sunday that the former second-round draft pick didn’t need surgery. He can return no sooner than eight weeks from now, per the league’s injured reserve rules.

The Bears kept five tight ends on their 53-man roster: Trey Burton, Dion Sims, Ben Braunecker, Daniel Brown and Shaheen.

Shaheen hurt his foot in the Bears’ third preseason game against the Broncos. The team diagnosed him with a sprained ankle and foot after the game, but spent the last few weeks consulting with doctors to get second opinions. Shaheen had a promising preseason as the option behind Burton.