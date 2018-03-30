Bears plan on giving WR Kevin White ‘every opportunity to succeed’

Bears coach Matt Nagy’s opinion of receiver Kevin White hasn’t changed over the last several weeks.

Echoing statements he made at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Nagy said at the NFL’s annual meetings in Orlando, Florida that White essentially will receive his shot at redemption.

“For me, I really, truly mean this when I say it: I am really excited to dig deep into him and put him in the best situation possible for Kevin White to succeed,” Nagy said. “Here is a guy we have on our roster, that to a lot of people, can get lost in the shuffle or just pushed to the side. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to give him every opportunity to succeed.”

The Bears’ roster, though, has changed significantly since the combine. It now includes better receivers. Allen Robinson is the Bears’ new No. 1 receiver after signing a three-year, $56 million deal. Taylor Gabriel (four years, $26 million) was signed to fulfill the slot “zebra” role in Nagy’s offense.

Kevin White. (AP)

If Cam Meredith, a restricted free agent, returns — which is expected — White essentially will start training camp as the Bears’ No. 4 receiver. That’s a far fall for the seventh overall pick from 2015.

“How cool would that be to be able to get this kid to come back and be a dominant player?” Nagy said. “You think he doesn’t want that? No, of course, he wants that. As coaches, let’s look at the glass half full, and let’s get this kid right.”

White suffered a broken shoulder blade in Week 1 against the Falcons last season. That’s after requiring two surgeries on his lower left leg during his first two seasons. He’s appeared in only five games over three seasons.

In time, Nagy said he plans to watch film of White’s practices from last preseason and training camp. He’s looking forward to seeing what new receivers coach Mike Furrey, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, can do with him.

“For [White] right now, it’s just going to be a confidence thing,” Nagy said. “If we can figure out a way to get his confidence back, he has all the physical tools.”