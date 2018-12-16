Bears playoff scenarios 2018: How the NFC North champs can still earn a bye

The Bears won their first NFC North title in eight years by defeating the Packers on Sunday, but their work in the regular season isn’t done yet. Seeding for the postseason remains undetermined with a little more than two weeks left to play, and what happens during that time could have a big impact on the difficulty of the Bears’ road to Super Bowl LIII.

The big question for the Bears is whether they can move up into one of the top two seeds in order to earn a first-round bye. The top two teams in each conference get to skip to the Divisional Round of the playoffs each year, and you can bet that Matt Nagy’s team would prefer to avoid the Wild Card Round if possible.

However, the Bears’ road to a bye won’t be easy. The Rams and Saints currently sit in the top two spots in the NFC with 11-2 records this season. The 10-4 Bears sit comfortably in third place in the conference right now, but that would still get them stuck playing in the first weekend of the playoffs.

So what needs to happen for the Bears to overtake at least one of those teams to earn a first-round bye? Here’s a look at the teams’ remaining schedules and what needs to happen. Remember that the top priority for standings tiebreakers is head-to-head matchups, followed by conference record.

The remaining schedules

Bears: Week 16 at 49ers, Week 17 at Vikings

Rams: Week 15 vs. Eagles, Week 16 at Cardinals, Week 17 vs. 49ers

Saints: Week 15 at Panthers, Week 16 vs. Steelers, Week 17 vs. Panthers

What if the Bears lose their final two games?

None of this matters. If the Bears finish 10-6, they won’t have a chance of getting into one of the top two seeds.

What if the Bears split their final two games?

If the Bears split the last two games of 2018 to go 11-5, they’ll need either the Rams or Saints to lose their final three games. If both the Bears and Rams finished 11-5, Chicago would win the tiebreaker based on its Week 14 win over LA. If both the Bears and Saints finished 11-5, the Bears would win based on conference record given they’re both 8-2 against the NFC right now.

(Note: The 8-5 Seahawks are still in the mix, but if the Bears get to 11-5, they’ll hold the tiebreaker over Seattle thanks to their Week 2 win.)

What if the Bears win their final two games?

This is where the Bears can make things really interesting. If they can win out to finish at 12-4 overall and 10-2 against the conference, the pressure will be on the Rams and Saints not to blow their spots. If either team loses two of its final three games, the Bears would leapfrog them into the bye.

Summary

Now let’s sum that up based on the Bears’ potential records:

At 10-6, the Bears can’t get a bye.

At 11-5, the Bears need the Saints or Rams to lose out to get a bye

At 12-4, the Bears need the Saints or Rams to lose two of their final three

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Bears can still earn a bye, especially if they win their final two games. However, it’ll still depend largely on what the teams do ahead of them whether they’re playing on Wild Card weekend.