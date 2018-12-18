Bears’ playoff opener tickets go on sale Thursday

Tickets to the Bears’ first postseason game since 2011 will go on sale for the general public at 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, the team announced Tuesday. The tickets will be for the Wild Card Round or Divisional Round depending on whether the team can clinch a top-two seed in the NFC.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the Bears’ postseason opener at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000 (800-943-4327 for the hearing impaired).

There will be a limit of four tickets per customer and prices will be based on the game being played in the Divisional Round. If the Bears end up being forced to play a Wild Card Round game instead, the team says Ticketmaster will refund the difference in cost.

The Bears clinched their spot in the postseason last Sunday by beating the Packers to win the NFC North. The team’s first division title in eight years guarantees that it will finish no lower than fourth in the playoff seeding. It can still earn a first-round bye to skip the Wild Card Round by finishing in the top two.

If the team reaches the 2019 NFC Championship Game, which is set for Jan. 20, tickets will go on sale at a later date. Super Bowl LIII will be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta.