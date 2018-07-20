Bears position breakdown: The offensive tackles

70

BOBBY MASSIE

Offensive tackle Seventh year

6-6, 317 Mississippi

Acquired: Signed a three-year, $18 million contract as a free agent in 2016.

Bears left tackle Charles Leno 72, battling Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah last year) has started 45 consecutive games and played 2,889 consecutive snaps heading into the 2018 season. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Age: 29

NFL experience: 84 games (76 starts) in six seasons with the Cardinals and Bears.

Background: A fourth-round draft pick (112th overall) by the Cardinals in 2012, Massie was a starter as rookie and in three of his four seasons in Arizona — including 2014 and 2015 when the Cardinals went 11-5 and 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game after the 2015 season. Massie signed with the Bears in 2016 and has been a credible, though not an elite, starter at right tackle. He generally grades near the middle of the pack among NFL offensive tackles.

Notable: Massie had just four penalties last season (two holding calls, two false starts) and has had seven in two seasons — five in his last 25 games.

The skinny: The Bears seem pretty committed to Massie and Charles Leno as their starting tackles — they did not draft a tackle and didn’t sign anyone in free agency who would challenge either player. But while he doesn’t overwhelm you, the hot-and-cold Massie trends toward the high side if the cast around him gets better.

72

CHARLES LENO

Offensive tackle Fifth year

6-3, 306 Boise State

Acquired: Seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) in 2014.

Age: 26

NFL experience: 54 games (46 starts) in four seasons.

Background: After serving an apprenticeship behind left tackle Jermon Bushrod as a rookie in 2014, Leno took over Bushrod’s starting position in Week 4 of 2015 and has started 45 consecutive games in the past three seasons. Showed enough improvement in 2016 to warrant a four-year, $37 million extension in 2017 — and continued his improvement after signing that deal. For what it’s worth, Leno was rated the 15th best offensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, up from 44th in 2016.

Notable: Leno’s durability can’t be overlooked. He played all 16 games and 990 snaps last year to extend his playing streaks to 45 starts and 2,889 offensive snaps.

The skinny: Leno is rarely if ever mentioned with the best offensive tackles in the league. But while he hasn’t been a dominating player, he has been above average, has improved steadily — even after getting what seemed like a premature extension — and at 26 still has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

79

BRADLEY SOWELL

Offensive tackle Seventh year

6-7, 312 Mississippi

Acquired: Signed a one-year, $775,000 contract as a free agent in 2017.

Age: 29

NFL experience: 84 games (23 starts) in six seasons.

Background: Signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Sowell has primarily been a backup in his six-year NFL career. He started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2013 after Levi Brown was injured. He started nine games for the Seahawks in 2016, but was benched in Week 15 and did not play in the postseason. He signed with the Bears and started the final two games of the season against the Browns and Vikings. He signed a two-year, $3 million contract in the offseason.

Notable: Sowell’s teams are 15-7-1 when he starts — the Cardinals (8-4 in 2013), the Seahawks (6-2-1 in 2016) and the Bears (1-1 last year).

The skinny: Sowell wasn’t that effective in a starting role for the Cardinals or Seahawks — who quickly moved on — but unless somebody emerges, he’s the best back-up swing tackle they have. He’s a solid veteran with starting experience who can fill-in in a pinch.

78

MATT McCANTS

Offensive tackle Fifth year

6-5, 309 Alabama-Birmingham

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2018.

Age: 29

NFL experience: 28 games (three starts) in six seasons.

Background: A sixth-round draft pick (201st overall) by the Giants in 2012, McCants spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and was cut the following preseason. He signed with the Raiders and started three games at right tackle in 2013. He played sparingly in 2014-15 and was cut by the Raiders and Browns in 2016. The Bears signed him in Week 15 and he played in two games. Signed with the Browns in 2017 but suffered an ankle injury and was put on IR.

Notable: McCants was signed by the Bears after a tryout at the rookie mini-camp in May.

The skinny: McCants is a long shot to stick, but the Bears only have five true offensive tackles in camp, so he’s likely to get a decent shot to show what he’s got. He’s had injury issues throughout his career.

62

DEJON ALLEN

Tackle/Guard First year

6-3, 290 Hawaii

Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Age: 24

NFL experience: None

Background: A three-star recruit as a defensive end out of Los Angeles, Allen converted to the offensive line during his red-shirt season at Hawaii. He started 24 games at guard his first two seasons at Hawaii and 25 games at left tackle as a junior and senior. He was a first-team all-Mountain West selection in 2017. A hand injury prevented him from playing in the East-West Shrine game.

Notable: Allen was not invited to the scouting combine, but ran a 4.98 40 with a 30 1/2-inch vertical and 29 reps of 225 pounds at his pro day.

The skinny: A fringe player to keep an eye on. At 6-3, 290 he projects as a guard in the NFL, but with his long arms (an 81 1/2-inch wingspan) and athleticism, he might have a shot at tackle. Wherever he ends up, he’s an intriguing prospect and practice squad candidate.