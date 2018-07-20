Bears position breakdown: The safeties

Ninth in a position-by-position series of training-camp capsules on every player on the Bears’ 90-man roster. The Bears open training camp on Friday at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

38

ADRIAN AMOS

Safety Fourth year

6-0, 214 Penn State

Acquired: Fifth-round draft pick (142nd overall) in 2015.

Bears safety Adrian Amos takes it to the house for a 90-yard touchdown on an interception return against his hometown Ravens last season. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Age: 25

NFL experience: 44 games (40 starts) in three seasons.

Background: Started 16 games as a rookie and led the Bears in tackles with 108 (four pass break-ups) and was named to Mel Kiper’s all-rookie team. Not as effective in 2016 — was benched in Weeks 13-14 as he struggled to make plays on the ball — no interceptions for the second straight year. Beaten out by rookie Eddie Jackson in 2017, but replaced an injured Quintin Demps in Week 4 and kept the job with a solid season, including six tackles-for-loss and a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. the Ravens.

Notable: Amos was named a first-team All-Pro safety by Pro Football Focus with a 92.0 ranking — behind only Vikings All-Pro Harrison Smith. He also has the highest Madden 19 rating on the Bears.

The skinny: Though Amos was better in 2017 than in 2016, his Pro Football Focus love is a little mystifying — he still has only 11 pass break-ups in three seasons. Solid starter, but still has another level to reach.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

39

EDDIE JACKSON

Safety Second year

6-0, 202 Alabama

Acquired: Fourth-round draft pick (112th overall) in 2017.

Age: 24

NFL experience: 16 games (16 starts) in one season with the Bears.

Background: A cornerback as a freshman at Alabama, Jackson blossomed as a safety in his final two years at Alabama. Returned two picks for touchdowns in 2015 and was the defensive MVP of the national championship game. Had another pick-6 in 2016 and returned two punts for touchdowns in eight games before suffering a broken leg on a punt return. Solid rookie year with the Bears, with two touchdowns, six pass break-ups and three fumble recoveries, but was not as effective in the second half of the season as the first.

Notable: With a 76-yard interception return and 75-yard fumble return vs. the Ravens in Week 7, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to return a fumble and interception 75-plus yards for a touchdown in the same game.

The skinny: Big plays defined Jackson’s rookie year as a success, but he had a lot of room for improvement. With a year under his belt, in a top-10 defense that returns virtually intact, he figures to take the next step in 2018.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

26

DEON BUSH

Safety Third year

6-0, 205 Miami (Fla.)

Acquired: Fourth-round draft pick (124th overall) in 2016.

Age: 24

NFL experience: 24 games (six starts) in two seasons with the Bears.

Background: Drafted by the Bears as a noted thumper, but a preseason neck injury held him back in his rookie season. He ended up playing 11 games and starting six, but with little impact on defense (22 tackles, one pass break-up) or special teams. Not a big factor in 2016, with 86 defensive snaps — 59 against the Lions in Week 15 (two tackles) after Chris Prosinski was injured.

Notable: Bush was singled out by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as a veteran player who has shown improvement in the offseason.

The skinny: This looks like a make-or-break year for Bush after two seasons with little production. Fangio’s endorsement is encouraging and Bush’s knack for being a heavy hitter could be a factor if the defense as a unit plays a step-faster and creates opportunities for ball-jarring plays. With fewer options at safety, Bush’s experience in Fangio’s defense could keep him around.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

32

DEIONDRE’ HALL

Safety Third season

6-2, 206 Northern Iowa

Acquired: Fourth-round draft pick (127th overall) in 2016.

Age: 24

NFL experience: 10 games (no starts) in two seasons with the Bears.

Background: A playmaker at safety, cornerback and linebacker at Northern Iowa who had four interception returns for touchdowns, the long-armed Hall became an intriguing prospect at cornerback as a rookie, but missed nine weeks with a sever ankle injury. Moved to safety last year and spent the first 11 games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Played two games when he returned but was inactive for the final three games of the season.

Notable: Hall played just one snap on defense and 21 on special teams in two games (against the 49ers and Bengals) last season.

The skinny: His size and length still are intriguing assets at safety, but Hall has a lot to prove and will be fighting for a roster spot in this camp. Deon Bush has more experience at safety and DeAndre Houston-Carson has established himself as a special-teams stalwart. Coming in healthy — and staying healthy — could finally give Hall a chance to show what he can do.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

36

DeANDRE HOUSTON-CARSON

Safety Third year

6-1, 205 William & Mary

Acquired: Sixth-round draft pick (185th overall) in 2016.

Age: 25

NFL experience: 19 games (no starts) in two seasons with the Bears.

Background: Came in noted for his nine blocked kicks on special teams at William & Mary but didn’t even make a dent there as a rookie — he played in eight games and had two special-teams tackles. After starting last season on the practice squad, Houston-Carson established himself as a core special-teams player in 2017 — with 10 special-teams tackles (third most on the team) and two forced fumbles in 11 games.

Notable: Houston-Carson had eight of his 10 special-teams tackles in the three games that Sherrick McManis missed because of injury — the Panthers (three), Saints (three) and Packers (two).

The skinny: After starting the 2017 season on the practice squad, Houston-Carson quickly established himself as the heir apparent to Sherrick McManis’ role as special-teams ace. With his knack for blocking kicks, he figures to expand that role in 2018, even with McManis around.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

46

NICK ORR

Safety First season

5-10, 187 Texas Christian

Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Age: 22

NFL experience: None.

Background: A three-star recruit who chose TCU over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Missouri, Orr started 39-of-40 games was a three-year starter at safety for the Horned Frogs. He started two games at cornerback and 11 at safety as a sophomore in 2015 (50 tackles, one sack, three tackles-for-loss, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries). He was second-team all-Big 12 as a junior in 2016 (86 tackles, four interceptions, six pass break-ups) and first-team all-Big 12 in 2017 (66 tackles, three interceptions, five pass break-ups, one fumble recovery).

Notable: Orr’s father, Terry Orr, played on two Super Bowl-winning teams (1987, 1991) with the Redskins in his eight-year career as a tight end.

The skinny: Orr is a big-hitting, undersized safety who was particularly strong against the run at TCU. Deon Bush has a two-year head start on him, but Orr has a chance to make an impact with the Bears light at safety entering camp.