Bears predictions: Week 10 vs. Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 10 game Sunday against the Lions at Soldier Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Lions 17-16

I believe Matt Nagy would call this a Debbie Downer pick. But something doesn’t feel right. The assumption in town seems to be that if the Vikings sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times last week, the Bears, with Khalil Mack back, will this week. Too many grand expectations for Nagy and his team. Season: 6-2.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 23-21

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks over the Detroit Lions defense last year. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, never been close to one. I find that amusing, because they’re still about ten drafts away. The Bears maybe one draft away. Season: 6-2

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 24-13

Stafford isn’t having a great season but he’s still significantly better than Sam Darnold and Nathan Peterman. Beating him will say a lot about where the Bears — who were 1-5 against the Lions under John Fox — are headed. Season: 5-3.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 21-20

This won’t be a blowout — the Lions have beaten the Bears nine out of the last 10 times, and five of those wins have come by four points or fewer. I’ll take the Bears here, but I probably won’t for the rematch in two weeks. Season: 6-2.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 20-17 (OT)

The Bears’ defense unlikely to sack Stafford 10 times as the Vikings did. But they’ll get to him enough to make the difference in a hard-fought battle between two evenly matched teams. Season: 7-1.