Bears predictions: Week 10 vs. Lions
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 10 game Sunday against the Lions at Soldier Field:
RICK MORRISSEY
Lions 17-16
I believe Matt Nagy would call this a Debbie Downer pick. But something doesn’t feel right. The assumption in town seems to be that if the Vikings sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times last week, the Bears, with Khalil Mack back, will this week. Too many grand expectations for Nagy and his team. Season: 6-2.
RICK TELANDER
Bears 23-21
The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, never been close to one. I find that amusing, because they’re still about ten drafts away. The Bears maybe one draft away. Season: 6-2
ADAM L. JAHNS
Bears, 24-13
PATRICK FINLEY
Bears 21-20
This won’t be a blowout — the Lions have beaten the Bears nine out of the last 10 times, and five of those wins have come by four points or fewer. I’ll take the Bears here, but I probably won’t for the rematch in two weeks. Season: 6-2.