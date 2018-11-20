Bears predictions: Week 12 at Lions on Thanksgiving

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 12 game against the Lions on Thursday at Ford Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 30-20

The phrase “trap game” has been thrown a lot since the Bears’ emotional victory over the Vikings. I don’t see it. I see the same dominant defense, another national TV audience and another big day for a red-hot team. Season: 7-3.

RICK TELANDER

Lions, 20-18

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks

rushes against the Lions during on Nov. 11. | Matt Marton/AP photo

I don’t know about you, but playing an away game just four days after the last game would plum tucker me out. And hurt. My man ‘Tru’ may never be allowed to run again, poor fellow. This pains me. Season: 8-2.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 27-20

This game is up in the air because Mitch Trubisky’s status is. He has an ailing shoulder. If he doesn’t play, the Bears’ defense will have to prove again why it’s the best in the league. Season: 6-4.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 21-17

Two weeks ago, I picked the Bears to beat the Lions at home and lose on Thanksgiving. Then I saw the Lions look disinterested for four quarters at Soldier Field. Intelligent people can change their minds! Remember that when you’re screaming at your relatives about politics Thursday. Season: 7-3.

MARK POTASH

Lions, 20-17

The improving Bears are capable of anything at this point, and could win even without Trubisky at quarterback. But division road games are tough, and a game effort in difficult circumstances here will come up just short. Season: 9-1.