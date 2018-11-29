Bears predictions: Week 13 at the Giants

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 13 game at the Giants:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 21-14

The Bears defense might not be able to heal Mitch Trubisky’s right shoulder in time for Sunday’s game. But Khalil Mack & Co. will lay hands on quarterback Eli Manning — and not in a good way for the Giants. Season: 8-3.

Khalil Mack and Bilal Nichols celebrate after making a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 21-19

This is a tricky one since our pal Chase Daniel gets to push his luck in New Jersey. If he can outplay the erratic Manning, avoid mistakes, and lead the Bears to a win, we might want Trubisky to rest his shoulder for another week. Season: 8-3.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 20-13

Don’t be surprised if the Giants keep things close. Their offensive firepower should worry the Bears’ defense. That said, the Bears still are the better team, and that’s even with Daniel under center. Season: 7-4.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 18-17

How do the Bears try to keep focused with the Rams game a week out? By saying all week that the Giants have a knack for keeping games close. Still, they’re 3-8 for a reason. Season: 8-3.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 20-16.

With Daniel or Trubisky, the match-ups favor the Bears. But on the road, against a 3-8 team, with the Rams up next, Bears will be challenged to avoid the “trap.” Season: 9-2.