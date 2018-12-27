Bears predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 17 game at the Vikings:

RICK MORRISSEY

Vikings, 17-13

This pick is made with the assumption that the Rams are going to take care of business against the 49ers, and that the Bears, because they’re human, will let up against Minnesota. The Bears already are in the playoffs. The Vikings can secure a berth with a victory Sunday. Season: 10-5.

RICK TELANDER

Vikings, 18-17

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs during the first half of the Vikings game last month. | David Banks/AP photo

The Bears are 11-4, which means if you picked them to win every game this year you’d be 11-4 too. Still, I have an odd feeling about the dome, the Viking horn, Harrison Smith. Who needs this more? Season: 11-4.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 23-20

The Vikings have their playoff lives to play for, while the Bears only have seeding. But the Bears still are the better team. My prediction: it’ll be Eagles-Bears in the wild-card round. Season: 9-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 18-16

The bet here is that the Rams are up huge at halftime — 20-0? 24-3? — and the Bears let their backups trickle into the game in the second half. Matt Nagy is trying to win, yes, but if the Rams are ahead by a big number, the value of that victory declines significantly. He knows that. Season: 11-4.

MARK POTASH

Vikings, 23-20 (OT)

The Vikings are at home with a rejuvenated offense under new coordinator Kevin Stefanski and will be in desperation mode, needing a victory or an Eagles loss to make the playoffs. But the Bears are primed to spoil the moment. Season: 11-4