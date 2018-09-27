Bears predictions: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ Week 4 game Sunday against the Buccaneers:

RICK MORRISSEY

Buccaneers 27-20

Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick figures to be the starter. He also figures to come out slinging the ball. The Bears really need Mitch Trubisky to take a step this week to combat that. Season: 3-0.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 21-20

I’m risking my perfect record, but ice meets fire — Bears defense vs. Fitzpatrick — and ice wins. A few rare drips of Trubisky help. Season: 3-0.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 20-17

This is a prove-it game for the Bears’ defense. If they really are an elite unit, they will slow down the Bucs’ high-powered offense and figure out “Fitzmagic.” Season: 2-1.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 23-17

Trubisky got beat up by the NFL’s 30th ranked defense, in terms of yards, last week. This week, he gets to face No. 31. If he can’t lead the Bears to at least 20 points here, both Trubisky and the Bears have got problems even a bye week won’t fix. Season: 2-1.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 24-20

A red-hot Fitzpatrick could be dicey vs. the Bears’ short-handed secondary. But the Bears’ defense is red-hot as well and as the offense has a winnable match-up that will make the difference. Season: 3-0.