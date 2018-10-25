Bears predictions: Week 8 vs. Jets

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 8 game Sunday against the Jets at Soldier Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 27-13

Mitch Trubisky needs a game in which his throwing accuracy is better than his running ability. Matt Nagy needs a postgame press conference in which he has actual reason to compliment his quarterback. The Jets will provide. Season: 4-2.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 28-14

I’ve had my faith in the Bears defense rocked. Khalil Mack in pass coverage with a bad ankle is absurd. Turn him loose on baby Jets QB. Time to get nasty. Now or never. Season: 4-2

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 30-20

Everything says that the Bears should win this game … which means they might lose. This game will say a lot about where the Bears stand under Matt Nagy. Season: 3-3.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 24-15

Nagy tamped down the notion of a must-win game. But if the Bears think they have a chance at the playoffs, they simply have to win a home game against a rookie quarterback who’s missing his receptions leader and second-leading rusher. Season: 4-2.

MARK POTASH

Bears 31-17

Trubisky and the improving Bears’ offense has a good matchup vs. a leaky Jets defense. With or without Mack, Bears defense figures to snap back vs. rookie Sam Darnold after two tough games. Season: 5-1.