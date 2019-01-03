Bears predictions: wild-card playoff game vs. Eagles

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home playoff game against the Eagles:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 24-13

The Bears have a lot going for them. They’ve won four straight games and nine of their last 10. Their offense seems to have found its identity with a more-controlled Mitch Trubisky. But their stingy defense is the reason the Eagles will leave Soldier Field de-feathered. Season: 10-6.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 23-20

Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Vikings. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Bears beat the Vikings last week when they didn’t have to. Now they need to beat Philly or this 12-4 season’s a dud. They’re healthy, they’re happy, they’re home. They’d better be hungry. Season: 11-5.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 24-13

This year’s Eagles are different than the team that won the Super Bowl last year. The Bears’ defense should be able overcome the magic of Nick Foles. If Trubisky gets time, he should have another efficient day, too. Overall, the Bears are the better team. Season: 10-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 23-15

The Bears haven’t lost a game in which Trubisky and outside linebacker Khalil Mack were fully healthy since Week 1. That streak continues for one more week, with the Bears defense smothering the Eagles in the second half. Season: 11-5.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 24-17

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are coming in on a roll. But the Bears have the best defense in the playoffs and are playing at home. They’ve risen to the challenge throughout the second half, and seem to be picking up steam. Season: 11-5.