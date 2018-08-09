Bears preseason Game 2: Kyle Long plays, while Allen Robinson, Jordan Howard sit

CINCINNATI — After having three different offseason surgeries — on his neck, his shoulder and his elbow — Bears guard Kyle Long returned to competitive football games Thursday.

Long started the Bears’ second preseason contest against the Bengals and departed after one series. It marked his first game action since Dec. 3. After missing only one game in his first three seasons, Long has started only 17 of the Bears’ last 32 regular-season games because of various maladies, including a grisly ankle injury suffered midway through the 2016 season.

“He’s in a really good state right now,” general manager Ryan Pace said on the team’s WBBM-AM pregame show. “I think we’ve been really smart with how we’ve brought him back in. [Offensive line coach] Harry Hiestand has been outstanding, just with pushing the right buttons.”

Long wasn’t the only significant Bears starter to sit Thursday.

Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long looks over the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game Oct. 22 | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

Jordan Howard, who banged his knee earlier in the week, didn’t dress for the game. Allen Robinson, who spent the offseason recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, did not play.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan and cornerback Prince Amukamara were the two defensive starters who sat out.

Others who did not play include: inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe; cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc; running back Benny Cunningham; receiver Taylor Gabriel; outside linebacker Aaron Lynch; safety Deon Bush; and center Hroniss Grasu.

Wednesday, the Bears announced that tight end Dion Sims, receiver Josh Bellamy, inside linebacker Isaiah Irving and cornerback Rashard Fant didn’t make the trip.

The Bears have acknowledged injuries to Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), Gabriel (foot), Lynch (hamstring), Grasu (calf), Bellamy (shoulder) and Irving (ankle).