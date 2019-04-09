Bears name preseason opponents

The Bears announced their preseason schedule. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It won’t take long for Chuck Pagano to return to Indianapolis.

The Bears’ new defensive coordinator — and former Colts head coach — will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3 of the preseason.

The Bears announced their preseason opponents — but not dates or times — Tuesday. The Bears will:

• Host the Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason.

• Travel to the Giants in Week 2.

• Play at the Colts in Week 3.

• Host the Titans in Week 4.

All games will air on Fox 32. The Bears will announce the dates and times in the next few weeks.