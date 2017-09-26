Bears’ Prince Amukamara: President tried to make protests ‘about him’

More attention should be paid to precisely why players are protesting during the national anthem, cornerback Prince Amukamara said Tuesday.

“I think what (President) Trump did was, he tried to make it about him, and really it’s not,” Amukamara said. “It’s just about social injustice and inequality, and I think we’re all just hoping that message stays pure.”

Amukamara praised the Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins, the Seahawks’ Michael Bennett and Packers’ Martellus Bennett, and particularly former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, for “doing a lot off the field.”

“I know Malcolm is always in (Washington, D.C.) suited up and meeting with legislators and trying to learn about the laws and see what we can get changed,” he said. “I think all that is important.”

The Chicago Bears link arms during the National Anthem before they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears haven’t said if they’ll link arms during the anthem on Thursday. In a statement, the Packers said their players, coaches and staff will link arms Thursday as to “represent a coming together of players who want the same things that all of us do — freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly.”