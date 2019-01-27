What did the Bears do in the Pro Bowl?

Mitch Trubisky looks to pass in the Pro Bowl. | AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Here is a quick look at how the Bears’ seven Pro Bowl players performed Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky entered the game with 22 seconds remaining in the first half and departed in the fourth quarter. He was 5-for-9 passing for 38 yards. He also threw an interception.

Jets safety Jamal Adams made a hard tackle on Trubisky in the third quarter. It came during a failed flea-flicker play.

Trubisky’s arm also was hit on his third attempt of the game, which resulted in any ugly collision between Adams and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard as both players went for the ball.

CB Kyle Fuller

Fuller intercepted Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the second quarter. Fuller, who was guarding Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, was ruled down by contact, but he celebrated in Bears-like style by taking a family photo in the end zone with his NFC teammates.

DL Akiem Hicks

Hicks was credited with two tackles. He was the only Bears defender to start the game.

FS Eddie Jackson

Jackson played in his first game since injuring his right ankle in Week 15 against the Packers. He nearly intercepted an under-thrown pass by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

RB Tarik Cohen

Cohen had a two-yard carry from the AFC’s 6. He gained 17 yards with a nice spin move on his first punt return but it was negated by a penalty.

OL Cody Whitehair, Charles Leno Jr.

The NFC team allowed six sacks.