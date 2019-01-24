Bears’ Pro Bowl defenders excited to play for new coordinator Chuck Pagano

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFC team’s second practice for the Pro Bowl ended Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at the same time that Chuck Pagano was introduced as the Bears’ new defensive coordinator at Halas Hall.

“I wish I was there so I could say hi,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. “I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to the team. I’ve always known who Chuck Pagano was, and I’ve seen the success that he’s had with defenses and teams. I feel like he’s going to be a great part of what we’re building in Chicago and take us to another level.”

That’s not to say that the Pro Bowl players of the Bears’ defense won’t miss Fangio, who’s now the Broncos’ head coach. Fangio also introduced Ed Donatell, the Bears’ former secondary coach, as his defensive coordinator on Thursday.

Safety Eddie Jackson said it was frustrating at first to learn that Fangio and Donatell were leaving after the Bears fielded the best defense in the NFL this season.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks at the Pro Bowl. | Gregory Payan/Associated Press

“But you know how it works,” Jackson said. “We totally get it. You have to do what’s best for you and your family at the end of the day. It’s all a business.

“Especially coach Vic and coach Ed, a lot of shoutouts to those guys because without them I don’t think I’d be the player that I am today. I learned a lot from them. And I still love them.”

Cornerback Kyle Fuller was especially close to Fangio. They bonded over their love of golf, and their relationship helped turn Fuller’s career around.

“I talked to him,” Fuller said. “It was cool. I was just wishing him well and thanking him but [it’s] just understanding things like that come with it [in the NFL].”

But Pagano’s hiring still was exciting. Pagano’s background in the secondary and history with future Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed stood out to Jackson. He called getting an opportunity to connect with Reed through Pagano “a dream come true.”

“That’s my favorite defensive player, my favorite safety,” Jackson said. “I watched him growing up. I was a Sean Taylor guy being from Florida but Ed Reed was my guy. I always loved what he did when he gets the ball in his hands. That’s something I like to model my game off of a lot.”