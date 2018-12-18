Five Bears named to Pro Bowl

For a franchise that went the past three Pro Bowl selection nights without a single player picked, Tuesday night was nothing short of remarkable.

Five Bears — outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller and returner Tarik Cohen — were named to the Jan. 27 all-star game in Orlando, Fla.

That is, unless the NFC North champions are playing in a more important game the next week in Atlanta.

“I definitely want to play in the Super Bowl over the Pro Bowl,” Cohen said Tuesday afternoon.

He won’t stay home either way.

The Bears’ five Pro Bowl players were tied for the most in the NFC. The Chargers led all NFL teams with seven players. The Bears last had five Pro Bowl players appear in the all-star game after the 2013 season.

Mack, Hicks, Jackson and Fuller represent the first Bears defenders to be named to the team on selection night since 2012. The Bears didn’t have a single defender named to the Pro Bowl under John Fox. The last one to make the team was cornerback Tim Jennings, who was first an alternate, after the 2013 season.

“I think we have several guys who are very deserving, and it’s about time,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said last week. “There’s been a long drought and I think we should have a good representation.”

Under Fox, guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton and running back Jordan Howard made the team after being alternates on selection night.

The Bears had a whopping seven alternates named Tuesday night, though the team didn’t specify exactly how far down the list they fell: quarterback Mitch Trubisky, center Cody Whitehair, left tackle Charles Leno, tight end Trey Burton, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and inside linebackers Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith.

All told, 12 players — more than half the team’s starting roster — received some form of acknowledgement, the spoils of a 10-4 season a divisional crown.

The 88-man Pro Bowl roster was voted upon by three groups, weighted equally — fans, coaches and players. Four of the Bears’ five winners were first-timers — all but Mack — though none qualified as a surprise.

Mack, whom the Bears made the NFL’s highest-paid defender ever after a September trade, has 12 ½ sacks, the most of any player in franchise history not named Richard Dent. He’s been the spark that turned a top-10 defense from 2017 into one of the league’s best.

The Bears have a league-leading 26 interceptions. Fuller is tied for the NFL lead with seven of them. With six picks, Jackson is tied for the league lead among safeties. Jackson scored three defensive touchdowns this year and has totaled five during his two-year career. Only former Jets safety Erik McMillan can make the same claim.

Jackson sealed Sunday’s win against the rival Packers with an interception in the end zone, but sprained his right ankle during the return. He remained in a walking boot Tuesday.

Hicks is having as good a season as any player on the team — Mack included. He has six sacks this year after posting a career-high 8 ½ last season.

Cohen leads the NFL with 413 punt return yards, though his 13.3-yard average is fourth in the league. Though he was voted in as a special teamer, Cohen’s 704 receiving yards and 405 rushing yards have made him one of the Bears’ top offensive weapons.

Like Jackson, Cohen was drafted in the fourth round in 2017. General manager Ryan Pace inherited Fuller before re-signing him last offseason. He traded for Mack and signed Hicks as a free agent.

Fuller said Tuesday afternoon that any honor would reflect well on the Bears.

“I think it just shows we have a better team, we’re having a better year,” Fuller said. “So guys are playing better to get that nod, for good reason. I just think it shows the team we have and the guys we have on our team.”