Thanks to Kyle Fuller, Bears defense finishes off season with one more takeaway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller described his interception of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as it were made in the regular season.

“Third-down route,” Fuller said. “Inside break.”

But it came in the Pro Bowl.

“It was cool,” Fuller said.

Bears CB Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Pro Bowl. | Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

For the Bears, it was their coolest moment during a cold and rainy day at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 26-7, but the best celebration still came after Fuller’s interception.

Fuller ran into the end zone after cutting off a pass intended for Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second quarter, even though he was ruled down.

In Bears-like fashion, safety Eddie Jackson stopped him from leaving from the end zone. It was time for another family-photo celebration. This time it would include many of their NFC teammates, including offensive players.

“It’s just something that we’ve been doing,” said running back Tarik Cohen, who made sure to join the photo.

“It’s a habit now any time I see one of the guys on defense make a play. I got to go out there and celebrate with them.”

Fuller did what the Bears’ defense did best this season as it became the best in the league. He took the ball away.

“We tried to put a little swag on it there at the end,” Jackson said.

Better yet, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks pressured Luck into his errant throw.

“Oh man, I don’t remember,” Hicks said with a smile. “Somebody really good, rushing the quarterback and hitting somebody in the mouth, and Kyle got another pick this year.”

It was an exclamation mark put on a fun week for the Bears. They left their mark on the Pro Bowl after their turnaround 12-4 season under new coach Matt Nagy. Fuller, Jackson, Cohen, Hicks, left tackle Charles Leno Jr., center Cody Whitehair and quarterback Mitch Trubisky all made their Pro Bowl debuts.

“What will I remember most?,” said Trubisky, who was 5-for-9 for 34 yards and an interception. “Just spending time with my brothers, the Bears that were here. We got a lot of guys here this year. And then the friends I made this week. I’ll always remember that.

“And hopefully, it will just carry on with me for the rest of my career and just set the foundation going forward and give me more, more confidence moving forward. So it was a lot of fun. I loved this experience especially with my fellow teammates.”

Fuller left with a memento, too: the football from his interception.

“Yeah,” Fuller said, “I’m just going to hold onto it.”