Seven thoughts on the Bears’ seven players in the Pro Bowl

ORLANDO — The Bears’ turnaround season under coach Matt Nagy turned into seven trips for players to Orlando, Fla. for the Pro Bowl. Here is a look at all seven with practices starting at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World on Wednesday:

QB Mitch Trubisky

Jay Cutler stabilized a troublesome position for the Bears for eight years, but Trubisky is setting a new standard for the franchise — on and off the field. Cutler never made the Pro Bowl with the Bears.

Trubisky, who replaced the Rams’ Jared Goff as an alternate, had his struggles this season. But what if the 2017 season is Trubisky’s floor — or close to it?

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky celebrates with fans. | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It only was his first season in Nagy’s nuanced system, and he still excelled and won without the help of a reliable running game.

Trubisky’s 95.4 passer rating ranked 16th in the NFL, but it’s still better than Cutler’s career-best of 92.3. Trubisky also finished third in ESPN’s total QBR.

KR/RB Tarik Cohen

Cohen was voted to the Pro Bowl as returner but it’s also a reflection of his place in Nagy’s offense. He had a team-high 71 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also ran for 444 yards and three scores on 99 carries.

Cohen is the Bears’ most exciting player since return specialist Devin Hester, who deserves a place in the Hall of Fame. But Cohen is arguably a better threat, especially in Nagy’s offense. To be fair, Hester didn’t have the same benefit. Cohen is the multi-purpose dynamo that’s needed in today’s NFL.

LT Charles Leno Jr.

Leno is an alternate who replaced Saints tackle Terron Armstead. But it’s still a meaningful honor for Leno, a seventh-round pick in 2014 who has becomes Trubisky’s reliable blindside protector.

He’s not the best tackle in the NFL but he’s much better than his critics contend. Pace was happy to sign Leno to a four-year, $38 million extension last year.

C Cody Whitehair

If the Bears’ offense improves as expected under Nagy, this should become an annual honor for Whitehair, an alternate for the Saints’ Max Unger. Whitehair is the Bears’ best center since Olin Kreutz, who was voted to six Pro Bowls.

Similar to Kreutz, Whitehair emerged as a leader for Bears, albeit with a more soft-spoken approach. Whitehair, who is expected to receive a contract extension before next season, was a voted a captain for the playoffs by his teammates.

DL Akiem Hicks

Khalil Mack helped Hicks this season, but Hicks doesn’t get enough credit for how much he helped Mack, who won’t participate in the Pro Bowl because of a sprained knee.

The Bears’ signing of Hicks in 2016 should be be remembered as one of the franchise’s best in free agency. Not only is Hicks a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but his bravado and nasty streak helped change the complexion of a defense, which had its worst two-year run in team history in 2013 and 2014.

CB Kyle Fuller

The Bears always will be remembered as being one pick away from drafting Rams superstar Aaron Donald (13th overall) in 2014, but Fuller (14th overall) had made it a better story to share.

It took a few years and a connection with former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, but Fuller finally turned his first-round talent into Pro Bowl production.

The Bears’ decision to match the Packers’ offer sheet for Fuller not only was the right move but a great one.

FS Eddie Jackson

It took Jackson only two seasons to prove that the Bears drafted a steal in the fourth round in 2017. He’s the Bears’ best playmaking safety since Mike Brown. If he can stay healthy, he’ll be better, too.

The Bears missed Jackson in the playoffs against the Eagles. The big plays that Jackson proved he’s capable of making in the secondary could have been the difference, especially when Nick Foles lofted passes for his receivers.