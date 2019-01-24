Built to be back: Why the Bears are a proud bunch with seven Pro Bowl players

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s minute spent throwing passes at moving targets during the precision passing competition of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown resulted in a few personal conclusions.

First, he wants one in his backyard.

“You just turn it on and throw at the targets anytime you want and have someone retrieve the balls,” he said. “It would be a lot easier than having a rollercoaster or something.”

Second, the moving five-point target is a ripoff.

All seven of the Bears' Pro Bowl players get together after practice. | Adam L. Jahns/Chicago Sun-Times

“I thought I was going to hit that ‘five’ for sure,” Trubisky said Thursday after taking part in the competition on Wednesday. “You think you throw a perfect ball and the thing drops on you.”

Trubisky’s unleashed a five-throw barrage at the five-point target, the most difficult option which hovers over the field on wires. He hit the target twice on back-to-back throws but it didn’t break. On his fourth attempt, the target surprisingly dropped to avoid his throw.

“Everyone is like you got ripped off,” Trubisky said. “It’s something that happens.”

Trubisky’s aggressive approach was a highlight of the Skills Showdown because the Bears — with a league-best seven players in the Pro Bowl — appear to be a star attraction of the week.

“You hear [other players],” cornerback Kyle Fuller, “and they’re like, ‘Damn, how many of you are here?’”

In other words, the Bears are back.

“You look around the room and we’re the largest group by a few guys,” center Cody Whitehair said. “It’s quite an honor to our city, our fans, the whole Bears organization, the whole Bears team that we’re in this situation.”

The Bears are their own team within a larger team. Fuller, Whitehair and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. walked into their first practice on Wednesday together. They were soon followed by the combo of Trubisky and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

On Thursday, all seven of the Bears’ Pro Bowl players, which also includes running back Tarik Cohen and safety Eddie Jackson, took a group photo in the middle of the field after practice.

“I still feel like we’re missing people,” Cohen said. “[But] it is a sense of pride. You can look over and always see one of your teammates on the field.”

All seven Pro Bowl players would rather be playing in the Super Bowl. Trubisky and Cohen made that clear again on Thursday. But all seven also are signed through next season or longer. It also includes outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who opted out of the Pro Bowl because of a sprained knee.

“To see what we’ve built now, there has to be a reward feeling in people’s hearts and minds to know that we actually built this,” Hicks said.

There is a foundation to build upon. They’re a young team with star power, and they just went 12-4 in their first season with coach Matt Nagy.

Different players should also represent the Bears in future Pro Bowls, too. Linebacker Roquan Smith was an alternate after leading the NFL’s best defense in tackles as a rookie.

Trubisky’s personal improvement and growing connection with Allen Robinson also could turn into postseason accolades for his No. 1 receiver. Trubisky missed him during another competition in the Skills Showdown but he still was “pumped” that his NFC team defeated the AFC.

“Obviously, you wish you could have done a little better,” Trubisky said. “I was giving [Buccaneers receiver] Mike Evans a little hard time on the over-the-top [throws]. I was hitting the window a couple times so we should have been practicing more before.”

And that’s Trubisky’s third conclusion from the Pro Bowl’s practice week. Instead of standing around and watching, he should practice.

“Hey, first Pro Bowl, live and learn,” he said. “Next year, I’ll be practicing those drills a lot, coming out hot, hopefully.”